Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Berlin
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Berlin, Germany

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penthouse …
€5,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir