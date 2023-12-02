Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bergen auf Ruegen, Germany

1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Large, quiet natural plot with 4.4 hectares & 2 beaches (including 1 larger, beautiful bathi…
Price on request
per month
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch

