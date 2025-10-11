Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bamberg
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Bamberg, Germany

Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 593 m² in Bamberg, Germany
Revenue house 593 m²
Bamberg, Germany
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,63M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go