Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kobuleti, Georgia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy two-story cottage in Kobuleti, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Spacious and brigh…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go