Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Unique accommodation for the whole family will give you unforgettable memories. Five-star co…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy two-storey cottage in Kobuleti, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Spacious and brig…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go