Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Caen

Residential properties for sale in Caen, France

52 properties total found
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€200,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Caen, France
3 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€253,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€253,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4th quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Ko…
€213,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€336,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 102 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2024. "In the city center, in the heart of the K…
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2024. "In the city center, in the heart of the K…
€202,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2024. "In the city center, in the heart of the K…
€197,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€207,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€201,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€209,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€221,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€216,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€257,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€197,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€217,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2024. "In the city center, in the heart of the K…
€227,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€222,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2024. "In the city center, in the heart of the K…
€254,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€247,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Caen, France
3 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Object delivery date: 4th quarter of 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto de l…
€275,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€305,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€328,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€333,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€355,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Caen, France
4 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€495,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 99 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€523,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Caen, France
5 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 5
Area 111 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2024 “In the city center, in the heart of the Koto…
€499,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Caen, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir