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Residential properties for sale in Caen, France

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Ifs
8
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$249,579
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
| Apartments
$273,049
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$621,622
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
| House
$534,479
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 127 m²
| House
$812,176
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$656,480
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$235,984
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4 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
| Apartments
$424,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$245,279
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| House
$569,336
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$615,813
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3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$351,501
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$276,883
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3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$330,587
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$644,861
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$225,876
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$285,830
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$546,098
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3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$355,684
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3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$352,896
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$270,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 5
| Apartments
$295,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$383,431
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$313,716
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$233,196
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Le Palais, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Le Palais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
| House
$644,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$433,277
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4 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$406,669
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$262,592
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$360,309
Leave a request

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