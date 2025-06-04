Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Avranches
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Avranches, France

apartments
58
58 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$177,367
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$400,506
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$254,608
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$272,344
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$240,304
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$263,190
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$272,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$270,056
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$258,422
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$266,623
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$234,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$170,692
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$257,468
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$268,911
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$275,777
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$357,595
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$262,237
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$271,200
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$176,414
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$245,072
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$187,857
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$155,434
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$265,097
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$147,806
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$164,971
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$174,506
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$258,422
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$247,933
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$249,839
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Val Borel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Val Borel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 104 m²
| Apartments
$376,667
Leave a request

Properties features in Avranches, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go