Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Ifs
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ifs, France

apartments
8
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$350,294
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$346,175
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$222,453
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$266,394
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$347,548
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$325,577
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$245,796
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$184,691
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go