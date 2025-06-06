Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bayeux, France

2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$359,358
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$347,532
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$384,629
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$234,886
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$429,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$307,885
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$295,808
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$354,065
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
| Apartments
$393,712
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$367,327
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$351,903
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$348,522
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$366,165
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
| Apartments
$347,031
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$281,021
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$431,879
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$350,764
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$367,327
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$345,722
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
| Apartments
$297,777
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$379,233
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$282,683
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$318,107
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$350,423
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
| Apartments
$360,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$396,433
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$358,528
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$257,447
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$357,810
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$303,662
Leave a request

