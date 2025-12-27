  1. Realting.com
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Nice, France
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Villas in a quiet and luxurious area of le Montaleigne. The villas are surrounded by olive trees. Some with sea views. Modern architecture. Parking.Not far from the city center and the beach. Common pool.Payment installments. Reduced notary fees. Large selection of finishing materials.Villa …
Premiumazur
Villa s bassejnom i sadom
Nice, France
from
$1,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
The complex, consisting of 3 four - room villas, a communal pool.Convenient location, near the city center, the Promenade des Anglais and restaurants, convenient access to the roads.Villas are rented out with finishes: ceramic tiles 80 to 80, Italian shower, double sink in the bathroom, elec…
Premiumazur
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Nice, France
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Modern luxury residence near the beach, restaurants, promenade.On the roof of the residence is a swimming pool, which offers a magnificent view of the sea. There's a garden on the grounds. Residence's gone. All apartments with decoration, high-class finishing materials.Elevator, underground …
Premiumazur
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Nice, France
from
$964,386
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and under construction residence, consisting of small villas and a small building with apartments. There's a swimming pool and a garden.Each villa with its own separate parking. All houses with finishes.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.Villa 101 m2 - 830,000 eurosVilla 146 m2 …
Premiumazur
