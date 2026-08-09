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Villas for sale in Maritime Alps, France

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Cannes
15
Antibes
5
Grasse
39
Nice
20
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59 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, blue Gulf paradise. A rare pearl! This could be the description of this un…
$1,23M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
This bright two-level villa is located in a guarded private estate in Vogrenje, Villeneuve-L…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — Elegant neoclassical villa with panoramic views of the sea and the p…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The Outstanding Villa on the First Coast Line of the Azure Coast is the New Standard of Ultr…
Price on request
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Villa in Vence, France
Villa
Vence, France
Rare Opportunity – Extraordinary Value on the French RivieraElegant modern villa in Vence – …
$1,16M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with sea views in a traditional style near the center of Villefranche-sur-Mer.Price: 1…
$20,55M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Area 80 m²
Elegant villa in Le Cannet, a picturesque town located in the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte …
$563,527
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
$7,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Sale of a suburban estate of 118 hectares in the middle of nature in silence and tranquility…
$2,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Sale of a villa in a closed domain near the sea on the prestigious Cape Antibes – Cap d’Anti…
$7,65M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
| House
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This magnificent Belle Époque villa with garden and pool is located in the center of Cannes,…
$3,55M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
One-level villa in the style of Provencal, with a living area of 145 square meters.m and a p…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Villa for rent and sale with sea view. Located in a prestigious area on Cannes Hills. Area 2…
$3,64M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
The new villa of 400 square meters is located in a private domain in Grassa. It features a t…
$3,77M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Villa with magnificent views of the Angel Bay in Nice, living space 300 sq.m. Located in one…
$7,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
A modern villa of 200 square meters with stylish quality finishes is located in the prestigi…
$3,99M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 151 m²
The living space offers new apartments from studios to 3-bedroom apartments with beautiful o…
$761,052
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of ​​the popular Bénéfi…
$2,44M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Located in the heart of the old village of Saint-Tropez, a few steps from shops and the famo…
$3,71M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The villa in a modern style is located in the green area of Muzhen, in a closed guarded vill…
$5,82M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Large villa located in a picturesque area near the medieval village of Mougins. Living area …
$13,81M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Two-storey luxury villa, living area 450 sq.m., located in a prestigious residence in the ( …
$4,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The California-style villa with beautiful sea views is conveniently located in Cannes, close…
$3,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
| House
$987,624
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
The living space offers new apartments from studios to 3-bedroom apartments with beautiful o…
$749,433
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Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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