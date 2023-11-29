UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Maritime Alps
Villas
Villas for sale in Maritime Alps, France
Villa
Clear all
601 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
5
116 m²
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa
Nice, France
6
141 m²
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
6
200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
5
160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
7
2
200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
5
573 m²
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
200 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
€2,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
6
570 m²
In a quiet and green area of Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
€2,95M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
6
215 m²
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
€1,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Nice, France
300 m²
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
€7,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5
382 m²
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
4
178 m²
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house has a …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
7
390 m²
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
3
150 m²
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The hou…
€815,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
4
290 m²
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
3
220 m²
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
€2,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
5
220 m²
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
€1,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
140 m²
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
€1,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
6
216 m²
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
7
480 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
4
304 m²
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
€3,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
3
270 m²
Superb modern villa with high-quality amenities designed by architect Jean-Paul Gomis, situa…
€2,89M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
4
200 m²
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Le Cannet, France
4
260 m²
SOLE AGENT - This superb architect-designed villa with contemporary lines boasts a panoramic…
€1,89M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
5
270 m²
SOLE AGENT - Ideally located in the most residential area of Le Cannet, close to the town ha…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbonne, France
7
250 m²
Sole agent : Situated in a quiet residential area close to the village, superb villa with a …
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Vence, France
4
190 m²
This 1930's Nice style house has been renovated preserving the character and some original m…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
21
Properties features in Maritime Alps, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL