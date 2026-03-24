Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Maritime Alps
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Cannes
20
Antibes
7
Grasse
47
Nice
26
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
$2,85M
Leave a request
AuraAura
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Maritime Alps

villas

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go