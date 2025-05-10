Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki
14
Espoo
20
Helsinki sub-region
121
Vantaa
36
20 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house designed by the architect couple Sirkka and Aarne Piirainen for their own f…
$1,35M
3 bedroom house in Lapinjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lapinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
A beautiful rocky plot of land in Rutum, Lapinjärvi, originally built as a holiday home in t…
$32,550
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$441,169
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Large detached house for sale in the prestigious area Johannisberg in Porvoo. Johannisberg i…
$411,927
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
New fresh home with a great layout for families with children. An energy-friendly heating sy…
$671,206
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vihti, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$75,728
4 bedroom house in Hamari, Finland
4 bedroom house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Hamari — a place that combines stunning seascapes, ric…
$875,486
2 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,155
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$473,092
4 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning semi-detached apartment in Tolkkis in Porvoo — home to be completed in autumn near …
$670,645
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-detached houses in Karakallio now on sale. The condominium is built on its own large pl…
$409,682
3 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,988
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
Is this what you've been dreaming about? Live your dream now. Private house and warm garage …
$502,843
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$541,396
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$609,561
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,06M
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/2
A rare opportunity In Hevossalmi! Handsome funk-style house is enchanting with its unique at…
$3,31M
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$279,482
4 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
4 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
