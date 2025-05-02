Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Nurmijarvi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nurmijarvi, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Nurmijarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
A single-level detached house with a warm garage, which has undergone a significant number o…
$437,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go