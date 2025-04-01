Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kirkkonummi, Finland

2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedroom house in Kirkkonummi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
