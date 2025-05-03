Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Finland

4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vora, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vora, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
$258,830
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loviisa, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
$278,624
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,422
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
$158,077
