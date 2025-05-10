Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

Helsinki
14
Espoo
20
Helsinki sub-region
121
Vantaa
36
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Torpparinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Torpparinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Uusimaa

cottages

Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go