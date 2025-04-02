Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kerava
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kerava, Finland

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$202,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$182,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$419,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Fitness-tested 1/2025! Unique, charming detached house on three floors, in a quiet and sough…
$346,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$198,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
NOW THERE IS A GEM! Spacious double apartment on the 4/4 floor of the lift house, completed …
$213,108
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to move TERRACED single-level semi-detached house on a large plot bordering the park. …
$377,536
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$365,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to explore this lovely terraced house with all services within easy reach. Spacious …
$213,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes