Residential properties for sale in Soderkulla, Finland

3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$388,250
4 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,593
3 bedroom apartment in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$207,138
3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$481,907
