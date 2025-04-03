Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Nurmijaervi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nurmijaervi, Finland

apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nurmijaervi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Nurmijaervi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Nurmijaervi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Nurmijaervi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$205,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes