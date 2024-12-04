  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr
  4. Villa SHA Villas

Villa SHA Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$8,20M
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32773
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 29/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi
  • Barrio
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ciudad
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.

 

Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breathtaking coastline. The SHA Emirates residential area, with its own white sand beach, is located opposite the Al Jurf complex, among thousands of planted trees that form a green forest, so that guests are always immersed in an atmosphere of endless nature.

 

AlJurf is committed to sustainable development, and its careful approach to the environment is perfectly in line with the philosophy of the SHA Wellness Clinic, which emphasizes the importance of preserving the natural environment and strengthening the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

Localización en el mapa

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Casa adosada Kensington Gardens
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$876,712
Cabaña Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,09M
Villa Mira Villas by Bentley Home
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$5,44M
Casa adosada Morocco
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$853,151
Casa adosada Sun City
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$616,438
Está viendo
Villa SHA Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$8,20M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Casa adosada Violet 4
Casa adosada Violet 4
Casa adosada Violet 4
Casa adosada Violet 4
Casa adosada Violet 4
Mostrar todo Casa adosada Violet 4
Casa adosada Violet 4
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$536,986
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 3
¡Lujosa casa adosada en la nueva comunidad Violet 4 en Damac Hills 2! Plano de planta abierto e interior elegante. ¡Pintoresca vista panorámica! ¡Cocina totalmente amueblada! ¡Una excelente opción para vivir en familia e inversión! ¡Encontraremos viviendas con una tasa hipotecaria favorable …
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Sobha Elwood
Villa Sobha Elwood
Villa Sobha Elwood
Villa Sobha Elwood
Villa Sobha Elwood
Mostrar todo Villa Sobha Elwood
Villa Sobha Elwood
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
Año de construcción 2027
Sobha Elwood es un santuario de vida refinada, ubicado en un paisaje verde y exuberante. Esta lujosa comunidad redefine la vida moderna con sus villas meticulosamente diseñadas, disponibles en configuraciones de 4, 5 y 6 habitaciones. Cada residencia es una obra maestra, diseñada cuidadosame…
Desarrollador
Sobha Realty
Dejar una solicitud
Premium Premium
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Mostrar todo Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Villa La Palma Jebel Ali
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$6,96M
VAT
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2029
Siguiendo el éxito global de Palm Jumeirah, Dubái presenta su Palma más nueva, más grande y más refinada. “The Palm Jebel Ali” Una edición limitada y final de villas frente al mar está disponible con un plan de pago a 4 años. Elige entre diseños de 5, 6 o 7 dormitorios — privados…
Agencia
PSI Real Estate LLC
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones