  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Complejo residencial SAAS Heights

Complejo residencial SAAS Heights

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
16
ID: 32764
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Está viendo
Complejo residencial SAAS Heights
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
