Complejo residencial Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turquía
$38,301
ID: 32883
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 17/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Erdemli

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, filling with the latest complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets within walking distance.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Apartment layouts:

  • Studios (0+1) 45 m² from €33,000
  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 65 m² from €47,000

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Erdemli, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Transporte

