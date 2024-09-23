Complejo residencial Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, filling with the latest complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets within walking distance.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Apartment layouts:

Studios (0+1) 45 m² from €33,000

One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 65 m² from €47,000

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Water slides

Sauna

Turkish hammam

Gym

Gazebos

BBQ area

Children's playground

Parking

Power generator

24/7 video surveillance

24/7 security

Landscaped grounds

For more information on this project, please call or email us.