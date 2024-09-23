Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.
The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.
Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.
The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.
