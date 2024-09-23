Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Turquía
  Alanya
  Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

Furnished 2+1 apartments in the Yekta Plaza complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
$186,003
ID: 32741
Localización

  País
    Turquía
  Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  Ciudad
    Alanya
  Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

    Clase Premium
Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1 bedrooms), 120 sq m, on the 4th floor.

The apartment features two glazed balconies and two bathrooms.

Yekta Plaza is a residential complex with the amenities of a 5-star hotel, located in a quiet area of ​​the resort town of Mahmutlar. It is ideal for both vacations and permanent residence, just 400 meters from the sea.

The complex is surrounded by numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, banks and ATMs, a post office, and medical facilities. Food and clothing markets are held four times a week.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Common areas feature improved finishes with high-quality materials
  • Marble staircases
  • Modern elevators
  • Concierge service
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water park
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam room
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area with gazebos
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security
  • Careta caretaker
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
