  2. Turquía
  Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquía
de
$424,000
BTC
5.0433956
ETH
264.3459256
USDT
419 202.2304722
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
13
ID: 32674
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 17/10/25

Localización

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

An incredible offer!
A video of the apartment is available upon request.

Suitable for Turkish citizenship.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) with a total area of ​​108 m² are for sale in the Avangart Istanbul complex.

The complex is built on a 36,750 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks, ranging from 11 to 21 floors, with a total of 935 apartments and 24 shops.

Avangart Istanbul is a residential complex designed to delight you with its walking paths, parks, and outdoor sports fields. You can enjoy spending time with your loved ones in a variety of social areas.

Avangard Istanbul is located within walking distance of the metro and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center. It is also 0.35 km from Türk Telekom Stadium, 4 minutes from Maslak, 5 minutes from Levent, 8 minutes from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, 6 minutes from Mecidiyeköy, 7 minutes from Beşiktaş, 11 minutes from Taksim, 25 minutes from Atatürk Airport, and 40 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

Amenities:

  • Fitness Center
  • Gym
  • Swimming Pools
  • Turkish Bath and Sauna
  • SPA
  • Basketball and Volleyball Court
  • Children's Playground
  • Parking
  • Parking
  • 24/7 Security
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Está viendo
Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquía
de
$424,000
Realting.com
Ir
