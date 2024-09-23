  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turquía
$54,171
7
ID: 32801
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 12457
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 3/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Erdemli

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Erdemli, Turquía
