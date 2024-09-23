  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Complejo residencial Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$127,603
BTC
1.5178120
ETH
79.5550185
USDT
126 159.0892238
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32668
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1127
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 17/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport, in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, public transportation, and more.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Concierge service
  • Generator
  • CCTV and security system
  • Secured area

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Luxurious residential complex just 100 meters from the beach
Okurcalar, Turquía
de
$106,773
Complejo residencial Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$157,679
Edificio de apartamentos Kertal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Kartal, Turquía
de
$65,737
Complejo residencial New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beyoglu, Turquía
de
$248,710
Complejo residencial New apartments and duplexes with Bosphorus views in Besiktas, Istanbul, Türkiye
Besiktas, Turquía
de
$280,552
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$127,603
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar con Vistas Panorámicas al Mar en Mersin
Erdemli, Turquía
de
$164,464
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 5
Apartamentos en un Proyecto con Muelle Propio en una Ubicación Ventajosa en Erdemli Mersin Mersin es una ciudad metropolitana de la costa mediterránea. Está desarrollada en términos de turismo, agricultura e industria. Mersin tiene una de las costas más largas y los puertos con mayor volumen…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Edificio de apartamentos Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Kadikoy, Turquía
de
$140,647
Por qué esta propiedad؟ Apartamentos con impresionantes vistas de las Islas de los Príncipes, con títulos de propiedad listos e ingresos de alquiler garantizados. Una ubicación distintiva en Fikrtepe, el barrio asiático más prestigioso de Estambul, junto al transporte terrestre y marítimo. …
Agencia
Binaa Investment
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turquía
de
$1,08M
Ofrecemos apartamentos con vistas panorámicas al mar y a la ciudad.La residencia cuenta con amplias zonas verdes, seguridad en las 24 horas, un aparcamiento subterráneo de tres niveles, un gimnasio, una zona de spa con sauna, un hamam y un jacuzzi, una sala de conferencias, una sala de estar…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones