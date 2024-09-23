Complejo residencial One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

A video of the apartment is available upon request.
One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.
The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.
The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.
Completion date: 2024.
Key Features:
Infrastructure:
For more information on this project, please call or email us.