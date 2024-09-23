  1. Realting.com
  4. Complejo residencial One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Complejo residencial One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$112,607
;
10
Última actualización: 2/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Mahmutlar

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.

The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.

The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024.

Key Features:

  • High-quality plumbing fixtures and window units
  • Built-in kitchen units with countertops
  • High-grade steel entrance doors
  • Interior doors
  • Antibacterial wall coverings
  • High-quality ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool
  • Water slide
  • Children's pool
  • Recreation area
  • Playground
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ area
  • Parking
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Mahmutlar, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

