Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Kargicak, Turquía
de
$409,590
;
22
ID: 28138
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 766
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Kargıcak

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale.

The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city.

Layout:

  • Rooms: 4 + 1
  • Floors: 2
  • House area: 350 m²
  • Land area: 250 m²

Villa features:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Storage room
  • Swimming pool with children's section
  • BBQ area
  • Garden with fruit trees
  • Sauna
  • Cozy relaxation area

Granada Residence is one of the most luxurious and grandiose complexes, located on a 64,000 m² site in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district. The complex is located 2,500 meters from the sea and has a private beach with a shuttle service.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Indoor pool
  • Cafeteria
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • SPA center
  • 3 massage parlors
  • Fitness center
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Mini golf
  • Tennis courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted garden
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • Car and bicycle parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Groundsman
  • 24/7 security
  • Supermarket
  • Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Kargicak, Turquía
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargicak, Turquía
de
$409,590
