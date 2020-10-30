AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2008
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Українська
Página web
Estamos en las redes sociales
Descripción
We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.
Apartamentos
Casas independientes
Bienes raíces comerciales
Parcela
Pisos en alquiler
Nuevos edificios
Programas de inmigración
Nuestros agentes en Portugal
Noticias de la compañía
Agencias cercanas