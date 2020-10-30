  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
;
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Escríbenos
Escríbenos
Company type
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2008
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Українська
Página web
Página web
www.amberstar.pt
Estamos en las redes sociales
Descripción

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Nuevos edificios
Ver todo 15 nuevos edificios
Alcantara, Lisbon
Complejo residencial Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia inmobiliaria: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
< p > El complejo residencial en Alcantara en Lisboa, en la región de Bairro da Estrela, ofrece una combinación extraordinaria de historia y relajación. < p > El área de Estrela es uno de los lugares más centrales de Lisboa. Con fantásticas vistas panorámicas y ubicación con excelente acceso al centro de la ciudad. < p > Hay varias infraestructuras que ofrecen a los residentes una excelente calidad de vida, p. B. Espacios verdes donde las personas pueden disfrutar del descanso y la relajación al aire libre. También hay un puerto deportivo a lo largo del Tajo donde los amantes de la vida marina pueden disfrutar del río y su biodiversidad. < p > Es un proyecto para garantizar, que sus apartamentos combinan comodidad y funcionalidad para promover su bienestar y un estilo de vida más relajado. Dadas sus necesidades diarias, incluso los detalles más pequeños se reflejan en la cuidadosa selección de materiales y equipos, ¡así que esta casa es perfecta para usted!< p > Consiste en 10 apartamentos con tipologías T2, T3 y T4. < p > Este edificio residencial con dos fachadas separadas combina la unidad de las áreas interiores y exteriores, así como el fantástico sol de Lisboa. < p > En su hermosa ubicación privilegiada, Este proyecto incluye algunas de las mejores facultades, escuelas y universidades, incluido el Instituto de Bellas Artes, Diseño y Marketing y la Escuela de Educación de Graduados João de Deus. < p > Ubicación: < br / > -1.2 km desde la estación de tren; < br / > -1.8 km del supermercado; < br / > -8 km del hospital; < br /> -12 km del aeropuerto.
Loja Bijou
Complejo residencial Loja Bijou
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
de € 263,000
65–290 m² 10 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia inmobiliaria: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Complejo residencial en un edificio histórico, que es uno de los más interesantes de la ciudad de Oporto. El complejo consta de tres edificios de varios tipos ( A / B / C ), que combinan un magnífico ejemplo de arquitectura al estilo de Modeón y la arquitectura del palacio de principios del siglo XX.

br /

El edificio está ubicado al lado del centro histórico incluido en la Lista del Patrimonio Mundial de la UNESCO.

/ p

Total ( en tres edificios ) Se construirán 32 apartamentos y 2 tiendas comerciales.

/ p

Se desarrolló un proyecto arquitectónico con el objetivo de restaurar y expandir el edificio histórico, revitalizando su sutil sofisticación, en combinación con funciones modernas, garantizando un alto nivel de confort y funcionalidad, cumpliendo así los requisitos de la vida moderna.

br /

El sótano tendrá acceso para automóviles y consistirá en estacionamiento para 14 asientos, tanques y dos salas de conexión con huecos de escaleras y ascensores.

br /

La sala subterránea tendrá estacionamiento de 15 asientos y ascensores.

/ p

Local comercial en el edificio B y tiene 69,6 metros cuadrados de espacio habitable.

/ p

El local comercial tiene un área de pasillo de 49.59 metros cuadrados, con un pasillo de 14.49 metros cuadrados y un baño. El alquiler mensual será de 1520 euros / rendimiento del 6,5%.

/ p

La entrada principal se realizará al otro lado de la calle.

/ p

Ubicación:

br /

- 190 m de la escuela primaria 1o CEB do Sol;

br /

- 260 m del Teatro Nacional de São João;

br /

- 400m de Praça da Batalha;

br /

- 450 m de la plataforma de observación Fontainhas;

br /

- 650 m de la estación de metro y tren São Bento;

br /

- 700 m del terraplén de Porto.

/ p

La instalación es adecuada para el programa Golden Visa en Portugal desde 350,000 €

/ p

El contrato de construcción / reconstrucción comenzará en junio de 2021 y su finalización está programada para abril de 2023.

/ p

 

Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Complejo residencial Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
de € 350,000
34–141 m² 4 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia inmobiliaria: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

< p > Hermoso proyecto en el centro de Matosinhos, a pocos metros de la playa!< p > Este lugar se caracteriza por su proximidad a playas, hoteles, restaurantes, servicios y varias tiendas. < p > Matosinhos es un puerto y pueblo de pescadores, conocido por sus restaurantes y playas de arena. < p > Hay escuelas, restaurantes, hoteles, diversos servicios y tiendas en la zona, y el transporte público está a solo unos metros de distancia. < p > Este es un proyecto de renovación y desarrollo de 2 edificios de finales del siglo XIX. Century, 17 apartamentos T1 y 2 unidades comerciales, cada uno elegible para una inversión calificada en Golden Visa. < p > Los apartamentos tienen una gran área de 27 m ² a 83 m ², un estacionamiento y almacenamiento privado, amplias terrazas con hidromasaje y balcón, así como jardines privados < p > ¡Puede disfrutar de los momentos de la vida en la terraza con hidromasaje, en la cafetería o en el techo!< p > El diseño premium y exclusivo garantiza la más alta calidad de vida. < p > Ubicación: < br / > -100 m desde la estación de tren; < br / > -800 m de la playa; < br /> -1 km del supermercado; < br / > -1.5 km del hospital; < br / > -9.3 km del aeropuerto.

Rua do Pilar
Complejo residencial Rua do Pilar
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
de € 508,250
67–116 m² 2 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia inmobiliaria: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Complejo residencial ubicado en el corazón del centro histórico de Vila Nova de Gaia.

Hay T0 ( Lofts ) y T2 ( 2 dormitorios ) tipos de apartamentos en venta. Algunos de los apartamentos tienen balcones con vistas al río Duero. Todos los apartamentos tienen una cocina totalmente equipada y muebles empotrados.

Los apartamentos se pueden vender completamente decorados y amueblados.

El complejo se encuentra a poca distancia de las principales atracciones turísticas .

Ubicado en:
-50m del aparcamiento Miaraporto;
-300m del Instituto de Artes ;
-350m del jardín Morro;
-550m de Gaia Riverside;
-850m de la escuela primaria Santa Marinha.

Se espera que finalice la construcción a fines de abril de 2023. 

Leça da Palmeira
Barrio residencial Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
de € 365,000
62–91 m² 4 apartamentos
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia inmobiliaria: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

< p > Hermoso proyecto en el centro de Matosinhos, a pocos metros de la playa!< p > Este lugar se caracteriza por su proximidad a playas, hoteles, restaurantes, servicios y varias tiendas. < p > Matosinhos es un puerto y pueblo de pescadores, conocido por sus restaurantes y playas de arena. < p > Hay escuelas, restaurantes, hoteles, diversos servicios y tiendas en la zona, y el transporte público está a solo unos metros de distancia. < p > Este es un proyecto de renovación y desarrollo de 2 edificios de finales del siglo XIX. Century, 17 apartamentos T1 y 2 unidades comerciales, cada uno elegible para una inversión calificada en Golden Visa. < p > Los apartamentos tienen una gran área de 27 m ² a 83 m ², un estacionamiento y almacenamiento privado, amplias terrazas con hidromasaje y balcón, así como jardines privados < p > ¡Puede disfrutar de los momentos de la vida en la terraza con hidromasaje, en la cafetería o en el techo!< p > El diseño premium y exclusivo garantiza la más alta calidad de vida. < p > Ubicación: < br / > -100 m desde la estación de tren; < br / > -800 m de la playa; < br /> -1 km del supermercado; < br / > -1.5 km del hospital; < br / > -9.3 km del aeropuerto.

1 2 3
Programas de inmigración
Ver todo
Nuestros agentes en Portugal
Oleg Railean
Oleg Railean
Liucija Ruseckaja
Liucija Ruseckaja
Iryna Hryhorenko
Iryna Hryhorenko
223 propiedades
Agencias cercanas
Realting.com
152 propiedades

En Ideal Homes Portugal llevamos diez años ayudando a personas como usted a comprar propiedades en el Algarve portugués, Lisboa y todo Portugal. Estamos orgullosos de ofrecerle un servicio personalizado y cordial: queremos que su experiencia sea tan positiva como sea posible, por lo que invertimos el tiempo y el esfuerzo necesarios para investigar y seleccionar la propiedad adecuada para usted.

Ideal Homes Portugal entiende que comprar una propiedad, especialmente en el extranjero, puede ser una tarea imponente. Como resultado, le ofrecemos nuestra garantía de calidad de propiedades. Con más de diez años de experiencia directa seleccionando personalmente todas y cada una de las propiedades que vendemos, puede estar seguro de que la propiedad que le ofrezcamos será de la mejor calidad posible. Le garantizamos que estará satisfecho con el calibre de nuestros hogares.

Fundada en 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal se ha convertido rápidamente en la empresa inmobiliaria líder del Algarve debido a los conocimientos de sus fundadores y a su experiencia en el área, ya que han trabajado varios años en el sector internacional de propiedades tanto en Portugal como en el extranjero. Nos especializamos en prestarle los servicios que pueda necesitar al comprar propiedades en Portugal durante todo el proceso de compra y más allá.

Con un equipo experimentado, amable y de gran dedicación, podemos aconsejarle en todos los aspectos de las propiedades portuguesas. Siempre es muy importante trabajar con las personas adecuadas cuando hace negocios en un país extranjero.

A través de nuestra conexión, que tantos años nos ha llevado establecer, con desarroladores, otros agentes y propietarios en el Algarve, puede estar seguro de que Ideal Homes Portugal le encontrará el hogar ideal para sus necesidades, ya sea una segunda vivienda, una inversión o una future vivienda principal. También tenemos contactos con buenos proveedores de mobiliario, jardineros y otros profesionales que pueden ayudarle a personalizar su nuevo hogar en el Algarve.

Imofacil Sociedade Imobiliaria
49 propiedad

El objetivo principal de IMOFACIL es garantizar los mejores resultados en la comercialización de propiedades, a través del estudio e implementación de las soluciones más eficientes para contactar y atraer compradores potenciales de cada producto. Solo de esta manera es posible proporcionar un servicio que garantice una recaudación de fondos efectiva, una comercialización rápida y un soporte documental constante.

 

Para esto, se basa en la profesionalidad de su equipo, para que pueda sentir una confianza total, y la fuerza de ventas tiene una estructura flexible, lo que le permite adaptarse a las necesidades comerciales de cada empresa o propiedad y expandirse de acuerdo con las solicitudes del mercado.

 

Invertimos en la capacitación continua de nuestros colaboradores / consultores, para obtener los mejores resultados en términos de calidad de servicio, negociación y persuasión.

 

La comercialización y promoción de bienes inmuebles es la tarea diaria a la que está dedicada, ya sea urbana, rústica, comercial o turística. Al comprar, vender, alquilar o invertir en bienes raíces, tratamos de marcar la diferencia, ofreciendo un servicio adecuado y personalizado, promoviendo buenos negocios.

 

Garantizamos servicios innovadores y de calidad en todos los segmentos del mercado inmobiliario y también un servicio de acuerdo con la disponibilidad de tiempo de cada cliente.

Golden visa properties
365 propiedad

Golden Visa Properties es uno de los principales agentes inmobiliarios en Portugal, con sede en el Algarve y oficinas de representación en el área de Lisboa y Oporto y se ocupa de algunas de las propiedades más exclusivas de Portugal y en el mercado internacional.

Golden Visa Properties está registrada en las autoridades portuguesas como agente con licencia, cumpliendo con estándares estrictos, complementados por su equipo multinacional y habla inglés, alemán, francés, Holandés y portugués entre otros.

Golden Visa Properties también está especializada en propiedades que dan acceso a la Visa de Oro y tiene una buena colección de propiedades que clasificarán al solicitante para la aplicación de la Visa de Oro de Portugal.

 

Glorious Chapter Lda
20 propiedad

Nuestra empresa tiene una amplia experiencia en el mercado inmobiliario portugués. Nuestra colaboración con empresas de inversión nos da acceso a bienes inmuebles en áreas demandadas a un precio competitivo. Nuestro análisis de mercado constante, por otro lado, nos permite evaluar y seleccionar correctamente las propiedades que se ajustan a todas las solicitudes de nuestros clientes.

Pangeia
2 propiedades
Somos una empresa de gestión de activos con sede en Portugal. Brindamos servicios de consultoría de la A a la Z, en inversiones inmobiliarias. Administramos nuestros propios activos, así como los activos exclusivos de clientes y socios comerciales. Brindamos una amplia gama de servicios, desde la recaudación de alquileres para nuestros clientes hasta la promoción de activos de ventas. Brindamos apoyo legal completo, desde obtener un número de impuesto hasta abrir compañías o comprarlas, aconsejando obtener un permiso de residencia bajo el programa Golden Visa.
Realting.com
Ir