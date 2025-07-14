  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Business Bay
  4. Wohnkomplex Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views

Wohnkomplex Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views

Business Bay, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$7,26M
BTC
86.3595257
ETH
4 526.4719688
USDT
7 178 121.4005705
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32595
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai
  • Stadt
    Business Bay

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Casa AHS is an iconic residential project located along the Dubai Water Canal near Safa Park. The architectural concept was developed by Killa Design. The complex includes 32 residences and is designed in a modern vertical style with spacious terraces and panoramic patios. The project features Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, each designed with an emphasis on privacy, light, and elegance.

 

The project includes 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom residences ranging in size from 5,088 to over 10,000 square feet, Sky Mansions up to 20,972 square feet, and Sky Palaces up to 29,700 square feet. All residences are equipped with private elevators with direct access to the living room, ceilings up to 12 meters high, and spacious layouts. The apartments are unfurnished but come with smart systems, individual storage rooms, and enclosed parking spaces. The interiors by HBA create a sense of space and open transition between indoor and outdoor areas with views of the canal and park.

 

Casa AHS is conveniently located just minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates, providing quick access to both business and entertainment centers. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, an onsen, a cigar lounge, a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a cinema, and a private sushi bar. The project offers concierge services, a personal chauffeur, a mobile app, and lounge areas, providing an atmosphere of exclusive comfort.

Standort auf der Karte

Business Bay, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$606,979
Wohnanlage New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,33M
Wohnanlage UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$488,316
Wohnanlage Sobha One — new residence by Sobha Realty with a golf course and a spa center in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$451,346
Wohnanlage Legado by Prescott
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$176,995
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views
Business Bay, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$7,26M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Wohngebäude Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$216,085
Drei Wohntürme mit Studios sowie Apartments mit einem oder zwei Schlafzimmern mit Panoramablick auf die Entwicklung der DAMAC Hills und ihre grünen Außenbereiche. Die zum Verkauf stehenden Eigentumswohnungen von Bellavista in Dubai blicken auf den Trump International Golf Club Dubai mit eine…
Bauherr
damac properties
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Wohnanlage New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$373,111
Aark Residences ist eine moderne Wohnanlage im Herzen von Dubai. Fühlen Sie die Resort-Atmosphäre in unserem Wellness-Club und Infinity-Pool mit einem atemberaubenden Blick auf die Stadt. Die Bewohner verfügen über ein Fitnessstudio und einen Infinity-Pool - nutzen Sie die Premium-Aminitäten…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$402,936
Google Twilight ist ein neuer Wohnkomplex, der nicht nur die Moderne verkörpert, sondern auch eine tiefe Philosophie der Ruhe und Inspiration. Das Projekt umfasst 228 exklusive Residenzen, von denen jedes geräumige Layouts und Panoramafenster bietet, die einen atemberaubenden Blick auf den b…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen