  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnkomplex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Wohnkomplex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$231,835
BTC
2.7576301
ETH
144.5391836
USDT
229 211.5834277
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
15
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32591
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Backstein
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Private Pools | Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan | High ROI Potential.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Samana Imperial Garden, the latest luxury development by Samana Developers in the vibrant and green community of Arjan, Dubai.
Designed for those who value style, privacy, and relaxation, this boutique residence combines modern elegance with resort-inspired living — all at an attractive entry price.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Arjan, Dubai.

  • Type: Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments – many with Private Pools.

  • Ownership: Freehold.

  • Completion: Q4 2028.

  • Floors: Ground + 6.

  • Total Units: 344.

Apartments & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

Studio with Private Pool ~ 35 m² from 198.000€

1-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 75 m² from 302.000€

2-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 111 m² from 465.000€

Payment Plan:

  • 20 % Down Payment

  • 1 % Monthly for 70 Months

  • 10 % at Handover

  • Handover: Q4 2028

Expected ROI: 8–10 % annually (long-term rental) / 12–15 % (short-term Airbnb).

Features & Amenities:

Samana Imperial Garden redefines urban resort living — offering high-end finishes and facilities rarely found in this price range:

Private Pools in most apartments.
Lush Landscaped Gardens & Green Courtyards.
Open-Air Cinema & Rooftop Lounge.
Indoor & Outdoor Gym, Sauna & Steam Rooms.
Children’s Play Area & Family Zone.

BBQ Deck & Community Lounge.
Modern Interiors with Smart-Home Features.
Covered Parking & 24/7 Security.
Fully-Fitted Kitchens and Balconies with City Views.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubai:

Strategically located in Al Barsha South, Samana Imperial Garden provides both convenience and calm:

  • 2 min to Dubai Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

  • 10 min to Dubai Hills Mall

  • 15 min to Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 25 min to DXB Airport

  • Surrounded by top schools, retail, clinics & leisure facilities

Investment Highlights:

  • Private Pools – a unique feature in affordable luxury segment.

  • Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan – ideal for investors & end users.

  • High ROI Potential – Arjan is one of Dubai’s fastest-growing rental markets.

  • Freehold Ownership for all nationalities.

  • Renowned Developer with strong delivery track record (Samana Manhattan, Skyros, Mykonos, Golf Views).

  • Strong Resale Potential – limited supply, high demand.

The Lifestyle:

Imagine waking up to sunshine and greenery, taking a dip in your private pool, and ending your day at a rooftop cinema under the stars.
At Samana Imperial Garden, luxury feels personal — effortless, elegant, and endlessly relaxing.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Trillionaire Residences
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,23M
Wohnanlage Manazel Al Khor
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$371,233
Wohnanlage New unique compex of villas, surrounded by the ocean, Kempinski Floating Palace (Neptune), Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$13,72M
Wohnanlage Residential complex near green park, marina and city beach, Dubai Creek, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,01M
Wohnanlage Pelagos
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$328,767
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$231,835
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Wohnanlage Samana Barari Views – Luxury with Private Pools Overlooking Al Barari
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$206,979
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Samana Barari Blick – Luxus mit privaten Pools mit Blick auf Al Barari.Dubais grünste Adresse, von Samana vorgestellt.Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Schlafzimmer Apartments | Private Pools | Handover: Q4 2027Projektübersicht:Samana Barari Views ist eine Signature-Resort-Stil Entwicklung von Samana Develo…
Immobilienagentur
Grupo WAME Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
Grupo WAME Real Estate
Sprachen
English, Deutsch
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New luxury Cello Residence with swimming pools close to highways, in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$301,458
Die Eigenschaften des Projekts bieten eine Reihe von städtischen Residenzen, von offenen Studios bis zu geräumigen 1, 2 und 3 Schlafzimmer Wohnungen und 4 Schlafzimmer Penthäuser. Die Penthouses haben Panoramablick und private TV-Zimmer.Der Komplex befindet sich im Jumeirah Village Circle (J…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$241,729
Vega von Acube Developments ist die elegante Wohnanlage in Dubai Sports City, inspiriert vom hellsten Stern von Lyra. Das Projekt ist die ideale Kombination aus modernen architektonischen Lösungen und dem Thema Raum, bietet stilvolle Apartments mit Designer-Finish. Jede Unterkunft ist Design…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen