  Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Kargıcak, Türkei
$105,569
8
ID: 29520
Letzte Aktualisierung: 02.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Kargıcak

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.

We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!

Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.

The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of ​​8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna, hammam
  • Massage room
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area, gazebo
  • Tennis court
  • Backup generator
  • Indoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Kargıcak, Türkei
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Sie sehen gerade
