Aufenthalt Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

Key Features:

Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

Exclusive villas and residential apartments

Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.