Aufenthalt Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Ulcinj
  • Dorf
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Standort auf der Karte

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro

Wohngebäude WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
von
$125,815
Wohnanlage KVARTIRY OT ZASTROJSIKA NA PERVOJ LINII U MORA
Becici, Montenegro
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnanlage Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$236,791
Aparthotel Apart otel Garmoniya
Boreti, Montenegro
von
$217,435
Wohnanlage 30.20 m² Studios in a New Building at a Reduced Price
26, Montenegro
von
$76,952
