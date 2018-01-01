  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty na Bali v Berave

Tibubeneng, Indonesien
von
€127,217
;
6
Über den Komplex

Apartments 

  • Relaxation area on the roof
  • 1 bedroom
  • Pool with ocean view
  • The ocean is 5 minutes away
  • The best beach clubs within walking distance


Area:
Apartment - 34 m²

Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)

Income from renting out apartments:
Revenue per day: $100
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day including load: $85
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $31,025
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $22,186 (15.8%)
Payback - 6-7 years

Income from buying and selling:
Purchase price:
$140,000
Sale price:
$162,500
Profit:
$22,500 (16%)

Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Conditions of real estate ownership:
Completion of construction: 1st quarter 2025

Eigenschaften

  • Wache
  • Schwimmbad
  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Parken
  • Online-Tour
Objektdaten
Klasse
Klasse
Komfortklasse
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2025
Finishing-Optionen
Finishing-Optionen
Mit Innenausbau
Standort des Neubaus
Tibubeneng, Indonesien

