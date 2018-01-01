Apartamenty na Bali v Berave

Apartments

Relaxation area on the roof

1 bedroom

Pool with ocean view

The ocean is 5 minutes away

The best beach clubs within walking distance



Area:

Apartment - 34 m²



Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)



Income from renting out apartments:

Revenue per day: $100

Loading - 85%

Revenue per day including load: $85

Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $31,025

Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - $22,186 (15.8%)

Payback - 6-7 years



Income from buying and selling:

Purchase price:

$140,000

Sale price:

$162,500

Profit:

$22,500 (16%)



Costs and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.



Conditions of real estate ownership:

Completion of construction: 1st quarter 2025