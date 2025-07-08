Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

3 bedroom house in Pertoltice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom house
Pertoltice, Czech Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 900 m²
Number of floors 1
We exclusively offer for sale a spacious family house (multi-generational) in the center of …
$453,361
Private seller
Languages
English, Čeština, Slovenščina
House in Zvestov, Czech Republic
House
Zvestov, Czech Republic
Area 360 m²
The house of 360 m ² and the site of 1,182 m ² near the city of Beneshov (30 km from Prague)…
$215,012
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Zvanovice, Czech Republic
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
Area 129 m²
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Bast, Czech Republic
House
Bast, Czech Republic
Area 120 m²
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house —…
$337,166
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Lounovice, Czech Republic
House
Lounovice, Czech Republic
Area 120 m²
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In home…
$422,839
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Vrbicany, Czech Republic
House
Vrbicany, Czech Republic
Area 110 m²
The house of 110 m ² and the site of 273 m ² near the village of Slana (17 km from Prague) 4…
$206,509
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Stechovice, Czech Republic
House
Stechovice, Czech Republic
Area 96 m²
We offer for sale the small private house in 15 minutes from Prague. One-storey house brick and.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Villa 6 bedrooms in Slustice, Czech Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Slustice, Czech Republic
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
A detached family house with a 7+kk layout is located in Sluštice, on the south-eastern bord…
$727,507
