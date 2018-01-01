Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus

We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic sea view, large verandas and barbecue areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including a school and a hospital, close to a highway, the city center and the sea.
City center - 1 km
Beach - 5 km
Airport - 10 km
Restaurant - 100 meters
Supermarket - 100 meters
School - 10 meters
Golf course - 15 km
We offer apartments with parking spaces, views of the sea and the garden.
The residence features a parking, a roof-top terrace with a barbecue area.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca with numerous shops, cafes and restaurants, 80 meters from Mackenzie Beach and a few minutes away from the airport.
We offer apartments with large terraces and parking spaces.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden.
The gated residence features a parking.
Completion - April, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 1.9 km
Supermarket - 500 meters