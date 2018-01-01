  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus

Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€1,98M
;
2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the seafront, near all necessary infrastructure and international schools.

  • Nearest beach - 1 minute
  • Center of the city of Paphos - 6 minutes
  • Archaeological sites - 5 minutes
  • Paphos harbour and promenade - 8 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 7 minutes
  • Highway - 15 minutes
New building location
Chloraka, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Meneou, Cyprus
from
€2,90M
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa in a prestigious area, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€751,920
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€1,00M
Residential complex Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€282,000
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
You are viewing
Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€278,250
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic sea view, large verandas and barbecue areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, including a school and a hospital, close to a highway, the city center and the sea. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 10 km Restaurant - 100 meters Supermarket - 100 meters School - 10 meters Golf course - 15 km
Residential complex Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€980,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, views of the sea and the garden. The residence features a parking, a roof-top terrace with a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Air conditioning Solar water heaters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca with numerous shops, cafes and restaurants, 80 meters from Mackenzie Beach and a few minutes away from the airport.
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large terraces and parking spaces. The penthouse has a roof-top garden. The gated residence features a parking. Completion - April, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 1.9 km Supermarket - 500 meters
Realting.com
Go