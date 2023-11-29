UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Zagreb
Houses
Houses for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
villas
17
House
Clear all
125 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4
4
600 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13760 Pantovčak Luxury detached villa of 600m2 built in 2010 on a pl…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
City of Zagreb, Croatia
9
460 m²
2
I26604 Poljudska
€369,999
Recommend
Leave a request
House with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
400 m²
2
I26827 Hercegovacka
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6
370 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13729 Maksimir, Remete A unique three-story house with a gross area …
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
157 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13725 Maksimir, Laščina Semi-detached house with a net area of 157m2…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
65 m²
www.bliskov.com ID: 13717 Gornja Kustoshija - new building A nice, comfortable three-room…
€183,204
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
77 m²
www.bliskov.com ID: 13719 Gornja Kustoshija-new building A nice, comfortable three-room a…
€214,340
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
49 m²
www.bliskov.com ID: 13718 Gornja Kustoshija-new building A nice, comfortable two-room apa…
€141,056
Recommend
Leave a request
House 1 bathroom with electricity, with Ownership document, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
1
42 m²
2
I26677 Deželićeva
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
10
450 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13686 Zagreb, Šestine Detached house with an area of 450 m2 of livin…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with balcony, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
6
227 m²
2
I26607 Gornji put
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
211 m²
3
I26626 Trsje
€599,900
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
5
296 m²
2
I26459 Prevendari
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
6
300 m²
1
I26339 Vršička
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
5
167 m²
1
I26400 Hrelićka
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
6
220 m²
2
I26364 Lisičina
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
6
250 m²
2
I26402 Prevoj
€459,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
110 m²
1
I26337 Jablanska
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
10
5
500 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13489 Gornji grad, Medveščak Semi-detached house of 500m2 built in t…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
8
5
500 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13468 Gornji Grad, Zelengaj A beautiful family house of 500m2 built …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
150 m²
1
I11065 Peršinci
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Lucko, Croatia
6
1
393 m²
2
I26278 Hrastovička ulica
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
9
5
400 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13446 Maksimir, Jordanovac A beautiful detached house of 400 m2 NKP…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
6
450 m²
2
I26221 Dotrščina
€860,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
84 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13426 Donje Vrapča Nice detached house with an area of 84 m2 on a pl…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6
180 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13423 Šestine, House and land For sale, a house of 180 m2 for adapta…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7
2
135 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13424 Maksimir, Petrova A semi-detached house with a living area of …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
114 m²
I26183 Desinička
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lucko, Croatia
5
249 m²
2
I26163 Lasinjska
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
4
147 m²
1
I26120 Oporovečki vinogradi
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL