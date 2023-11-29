Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Velika Gorica

Residential properties for sale in Velika Gorica, Croatia

apartments
18
houses
4
22 properties total found
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13735 Velika Gorica A beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment o…
€225,750
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13736 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment NKP…
€225,750
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13737 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious four-room penthouse NKP …
€630,440
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
I26716 Nikole Tesle
€176,400
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
I26720 Nikole Tesle
€160,744
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
I26717 Nikole Tesle
€174,440
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13680 Velika Gorica, Beautiful four-room apartment NKP 138.4 m2 loca…
€332,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13658 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€240,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13659 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€230,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13664 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13661 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 70, 21 m2 on t…
€172,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13365 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,440
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13666 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 67.65 m2 on th…
€165,742
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13668 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 6…
€160,744
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13667 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,783
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
I26106 Zagrebačka
€230,000
Leave a request
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
I25709 Velika Gorica-Centar
€1
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/5
I25697 Andrije Kačića Miošića
€285,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/5
I25696 Andrije Kačića Miošića
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
€120,000
Leave a request
7 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
7 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 4
I24984 Ivana Lackovića
€252,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir