Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Velika Gorica
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Velika Gorica, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13735 Velika Gorica A beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment o…
€225,750
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13736 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment NKP…
€225,750
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13737 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious four-room penthouse NKP …
€630,440
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
I26716 Nikole Tesle
€176,400
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
I26720 Nikole Tesle
€160,744
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
I26717 Nikole Tesle
€174,440
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13680 Velika Gorica, Beautiful four-room apartment NKP 138.4 m2 loca…
€332,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13664 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13661 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 70, 21 m2 on t…
€172,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13365 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,440
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13666 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 67.65 m2 on th…
€165,742
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13668 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 6…
€160,744
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13667 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,783
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/2
I26106 Zagrebačka
€230,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/5
I25697 Andrije Kačića Miošića
€285,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/5
I25696 Andrije Kačića Miošića
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
€120,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir