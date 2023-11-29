Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Velika Gorica, Croatia

5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13658 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€240,000
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13659 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€230,000
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
I25709 Velika Gorica-Centar
€1
7 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Velika Gorica, Croatia
7 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 4
I24984 Ivana Lackovića
€252,000
