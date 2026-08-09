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Houses for sale in Varaždin County, Croatia

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City of Varaždin
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15 properties total found
House in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
House
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
TRAKOŠĆAN, HOUSE WITH 1,500 M2 GARDEN, SAUNA, OUTDOOR JACUZZI, PARKING; NEAR THE LAKE, UNIQU…
$343,218
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3 room house in City of Varaždin, Croatia
3 room house
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15059Varaždin, Center A fantastic apartment with a total net area of 1…
Price on request
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7 room house in Ludbreg, Croatia
7 room house
Ludbreg, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15145 Ludbreg A detached house for renovation or demolition with a tot…
$173,243
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TekceTekce
House in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
House
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
TRAKOŠĆAN, HOUSE WITH 1,500 M2 GARDEN, SAUNA, OUTDOOR JACUZZI, PARKING; NEAR THE LAKE, UNIQU…
$343,218
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3 room house in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14123 Trakošćan Luxurious newly built detached weekend house with a …
$340,274
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9 room house in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Trakošćan, In the immediate vicinity of the Trakošćan castle, a newly built estate with thr…
$1,02M
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House in Martinkovec, Croatia
House
Martinkovec, Croatia
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Varaždinske toplice, Martinkovec, a unique property with a beautiful garden and the most bea…
$994,224
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3 room house in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14122 Trakošćan Luxurious newly built detached weekend house with a …
$340,274
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House in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
House
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
TRAKOŠĆAN, HOUSE WITH 1,500 M2 GARDEN, SAUNA, OUTDOOR JACUZZI, PARKING; NEAR THE LAKE, UNIQU…
$343,218
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2 room house in City of Varaždin, Croatia
2 room house
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14612 Varaždin, Center A high-quality, renovated historic terraced ho…
$842,033
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3 room house in Opcina Bednja, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Bednja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14124 Trakošćan Luxurious newly built detached weekend house with a …
$340,274
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2 room house in City of Varaždin, Croatia
2 room house
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15061Varaždin, CenterA fantastic apartment with a total net area of 140…
Price on request
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House 12 rooms in Opcina Ljubescica, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Opcina Ljubescica, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14954Novi Marof, LjubešćicaA stylishly decorated detached house with two…
$564,047
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3 room house in City of Varaždin, Croatia
3 room house
City of Varaždin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15056Varaždin, Center A fantastic apartment with a total net area of 1…
Price on request
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4 room house in Opcina Cestica, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Cestica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Varaždin County, Gornja Voća Detached holiday home with a living area of ​​143.77m2, built …
$426,784
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