Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Split-Dalmatia County
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

сommercial property
51
restaurants
4
hotels
19
warehouses
3
shops
8
Office To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 3 rooms in Grad Hvar, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Grad Hvar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Split, Dobri, office space in the basement of an office building, 96 m2 with a common part, …
€160,000
Leave a request
Office 1 room with Bedrooms in Solin, Croatia
Office 1 room with Bedrooms
Solin, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
SOLIN, JAPIRKO, office space of 49m2, at the height of the 1st floor, located above the gara…
€130,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir