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Offices for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

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сommercial properties
104
hotels
84
investment properties
5
shops
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2 properties total found
Office 110 m² in Vranjic, Croatia
Office 110 m²
Vranjic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Solin, Mravinci for sale, office space 97 m2 and parking space 12.5 m2 The office space is …
$196,090
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Office 50 m² in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Office 50 m²
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Trogir, office space of 50 m2, on the ground floor of a residential building. Suitable for …
$184,555
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