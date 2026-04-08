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Offices for Sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

сommercial properties
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hotels
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4 properties total found
Office 93 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 93 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of Rijeka, in an exceptionally attractive and high-traffic location, a com…
$286,149
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 80 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 80 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 80 m²
A commercial space is for sale in the quiet and attractive area of Rijeka, Marčeljeva Draga.…
$163,186
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 24 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 24 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 24 m²
A newly renovated commercial space in the city center is for sale, located on the ground flo…
$122,964
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 44 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 44 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 44 m²
Commercial space for sale in Marčeljeva Draga, Rijeka, with an area of 44 m². Located on the…
$89,637
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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