Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rijeka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 87 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 87 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 5
An exclusive office space of 87.02 m² is available for rent, located in a well-preserved Aus…
$2,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Office 120 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 120 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 120 m²
Rijeka, city center – office space for rent in a business building with an elevator, with a …
$1,954
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go