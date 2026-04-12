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Penthouses for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Krk
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
In a peaceful part of Vrbnik, one of the most unique and authentic towns on the island of Kr…
$483,505
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
An exclusive penthouse is for sale, located in a quiet area in the town of Krk, at the top o…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
In a peaceful part of Vrbnik, one of the most unique and authentic towns on the island of Kr…
$483,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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CoexCoex
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
An exclusive penthouse is for sale, located in a quiet area in the town of Krk, at the top o…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
In a peaceful part of Vrbnik, one of the most unique and authentic towns on the island of Kr…
$483,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
An exclusive penthouse is for sale, located in a quiet area in the town of Krk, at the top o…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Nils OttNils Ott

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