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Houses with garage for sale in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Marinici, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Marinici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
For sale is one half of a semi-detached house in Marinići, Municipality of Viškovo, with its…
$512,541
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
8 bedroom House in Marinici, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Marinici, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
A house with four apartments and two commercial spaces is for sale in Marinići, Municipality…
$990,605
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

with Sea view
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