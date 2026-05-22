Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Viskovo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

;
2 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kosi, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kosi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In an exceptionally quiet location in the settlement of Kosi (Viškovo), surrounded by greene…
$240,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kosi, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kosi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and green location in Kosi, Viškovo, we offer a modern apartment in a new buildin…
$216,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and exceptionally attractive penthouse is for sale, located in a smaller residentia…
$486,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
3 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment for sale in Viškovo, located on the third floor of a residential building. The …
$333,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go