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Apartments for sale in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
For sale: a modern one-bedroom apartment with living room (1BR+LR) in the NEW residential co…
$142,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Mladenici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Mladenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an apartment of 60 m², located on the elevated ground floor of a residential bui…
$252,823
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2 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
In a quiet and green location in Donji Jugi (Viškovo), we offer a modern apartment on the gr…
$297,641
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OneOne
2 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In a quiet and green location in Donji Jugi (Viškovo), we offer a modern apartment in a new …
$263,165
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2 bedroom apartment in Sroki, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Sroki, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment with a living room, totaling 65 m², located in the quiet…
$182,722
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2 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story apartment for sale in a new building located in the very center of Viškovo, in a…
$252,823
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
2 bedroom apartment in Kosi, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kosi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and green location in Kosi, Viškovo, we offer a modern apartment in a new buildin…
$194,214
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3 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful two-story 4-room apartment in a quiet part of Viškovo, located in a …
$275,807
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3 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment for sale in Viškovo, located on the third floor of a residential building. The …
$333,841
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2 bedroom apartment in Kosi, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kosi, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In an exceptionally quiet location in the settlement of Kosi (Viškovo), surrounded by greene…
$247,077
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