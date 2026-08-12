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Villas for sale in Opcina Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

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Villa 5 rooms in Ruzici, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Ruzici, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Istria, Holy Sunday Luxurious and design-equipped detached villa with a gross area of ​​315…
$1,02M
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